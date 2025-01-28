Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death has been announced for a 17-year-old rising TikTok star who was shot dead outside a shopping centre.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported later that evening that they had found a female, who was then unidentified, unresponsive inside her car and that she was later pronounced her dead.

According to a later-released medical examiner report, Turner died of a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to People. The killing is still under an ongoing investigation, and the motive is not known. Four males who were passengers in the car at the time of the shooting were detained.

Since her death, Turner's fans and friends have joined together to mourn and pay tribute to the late teen. Several social media users shared videos of a gathering in her honour which was organised following the news of her death. Photos of the up-and-coming influencer were displayed alongside flowers and lit candles. Attendees could be seen signing a poster in tribute to Turner and they also released purple and white balloons into the air, as seen in footage from the memorial event.

Turner’s TikTok account had about 220,000 followers around the time of her death. In the week after her passing her follower count shot up to more than 306,000 on TikTok and more than 36,500 on Instagram.

News of Siyah's death then went viral on social media on Monday (January 20) when Instagram user Messy Maj named Siyah as the victim. The user shared screenshots from local news reporting on the shooting and identified Siyah as the victim in the caption. "Let’s send our condolences and prayers to #Siyah loved ones! She reportedly passed away at the age of 17 from gun violence,” they wrote.

Accompanying the post were pictures of Siyah and screenshots from two news reports: one from CBS News and the other from loscerritonews.net. The latter report stated: "A shooting took place the previous night at Los Cerritos Center near Chipotle, inside a vehicle with multiple people, possibly gang-affiliated. One person was shot, likely by accident, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition." Loscerritosnews.net also said: "The other people in the vehicle were detained. No suspects remain at large. LASD has secured the parking lot for investigation."

Maj also shared a screengrab of an Instagram Story from a woman believed to be Siyah’s mother, which included a senior year photo of the TikToker and the caption: “RIP Siyah Girl, mommy loves you so much always and forever!!!

Lit. Steve DeJong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken on the case. “Deputies from the Cerritos station responded to the parking lot of the Cerritos mall in regards to a gunshot victim call. When they got there, they observed a female juvenile, 17 years old, with a gunshot wound. As far as the context and investigation, I can’t elaborate. This investigation is going to go on for a while,” he told Los Alamitos High School's student newspaper, The Griffin Gazette.

Turner was known for posting videos of her dancing and also ‘get ready with me’ videos. Many fans have left messages of condolence on her pages. “I’m still in disbelief,” one person wrote. Another added: “Rest in peace, Siyah. We will miss your videos.” “Rest in peace my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to her family,” a third added.