Parents of Brit influencer who died of suspected methanol poisoning from 'homemade' limoncello pay tribute
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
33-year-old Greta Marie Otteson and Arno Quinton Els, aged 36, had announced their engagement two weeks before they were found dead in a villa in Vietnam. They were discovered at the Hoa Ch. Tourist Villa, in the town of Hoi An, at around 11.18am on Boxing Day (Thursday December 26) in separate rooms.
After an investigation, it has been announced that the couple died of suspected methanol poisoning from 'homemade' limoncello, according to Vietnamese police.
Now Otteson’s parents, Susan and Paul, have spoken out for the first time, a month after their daughter’s death to pay tribute to her and Els. parents. “Greta and Arno were experienced worldwide travellers. They found their perfect home and were incredibly happy,” they said in a statement. They also described Els as “a lovely boy . . . a great musician, composer, and lyricist.”
Susan had also recently visited the pair in Vietnam before their sudden and untimely deaths. Cleaners found the bodies of social media manager and travel influencer Otteson in her bed in room 101 and her South African partner Els, who was a barista and a stand-up comedian, in room 201.
Both victims had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa starting from July 4 last year. They had been living in Vietnam together after meeting in the Middle East.
They frequently posted about their adventures together on their respective Instagram accounts, showing the places they had visited together. Otterson had posted an inspirational quote to her Instagram account in the weeks leading up to her sudden death. It read: “everything comes to you at the right time”. It was part of a carousel of images that she posted showing the fun things she and Els had been doing together. The post was captioned “little moments”.
After the deaths of Otteson and Els, Vietnamese police launched an investigation and found empty bottles of alcohol in their rooms. Forensic tests later concluded the couple died of methanol poisoning. A family source told The Times: “Police forensics established the limoncello, which had been delivered, was the source.” Methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical often found in antifreeze or counterfeit alcohol, can cause severe health issues, including blindness or death, when ingested.
The couple’s families revealed that Otteson had complained about symptoms in the days before their deaths, describing the “worst hangover ever” and experiencing “black spots” in her vision, according to WhatsApp messages. Despite friends urging them to seek medical attention, they reportedly decided to "sleep it off."
Authorities reported no signs of foul play or ransacking at the scene. The couple are believed to have received two bottles of the "homemade" liqueur from a local restaurant on Christmas Eve, according to The Sun. While no arrests have been made, the restaurant believed to have supplied the limoncello remains open, The Times reported.
The families of the pair are now calling for justice. “Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice,” Paul said.
The couple’s ashes have been returned to Bahrain, where Greta’s parents live, following a cremation in Vietnam. “At some time in the future, we will have a memorial service for them both,” Paul added. “Arno’s family expressed a wish that they should be together, which we wholeheartedly agree [with].”
In a joint statement, the families said: “Whilst the investigation is under way, procedural requirements and due diligence are being followed. Both families are aligned with the authorities in our shared goal of holding those responsible accountable."
The UK Foreign Office confirmed it is supporting Otteson’s family and is in contact with Vietnamese authorities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.