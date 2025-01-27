Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British influencer and her newly-engaged fiancé, who were found dead in a hotel last month, died of suspected methanol poisoning from 'homemade' limoncello, according to Vietnamese police.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Els Quinton, 36, died on Boxing Day in Vietnam. The couple, who had been staying at a villa in Hoi An since July, reportedly ordered two bottles of limoncello from a local restaurant on Christmas Eve. Their bodies were discovered by cleaners in separate rooms on December 26. Otteson was found in her bed in room 101, and Els in room 201.

Vietnamese police launched an investigation and found empty bottles of alcohol in their rooms. Forensic tests later concluded the couple died of methanol poisoning. A family source told The Times: “Police forensics established the limoncello, which had been delivered, was the source.”

Methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical often found in antifreeze or counterfeit alcohol, can cause severe health issues, including blindness or death, when ingested.

The couple’s families revealed that Otteson had complained about symptoms in the days before their deaths, describing the “worst hangover ever” and experiencing “black spots” in her vision, according to WhatsApp messages. Despite friends urging them to seek medical attention, they reportedly decided to "sleep it off."

“A local bar owner and a fantastic friend called over and wanted to take them to hospital, but they refused. Sadly, I think it was too late by then,” the family source added.

Otteson, a social media manager and travel influencer, and Els, a former barista and stand-up comedian, had recently announced their engagement. They were described by friends as a “vibrant and fun-loving couple who adored each other.”

Els had shared his excitement about the engagement just days before his death, telling a friend he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Otteson. The couple appeared happy and in love in a YouTube video posted before their deaths, showing them walking hand-in-hand through Hoi An.

Authorities reported no signs of foul play or ransacking at the scene. Quang Nam Provincial Police confirmed that the victims' belongings, including their phones, were untouched. Initial autopsy results revealed no scratches or external force on their bodies.

Methanol poisoning incidents are a growing concern in Southeast Asia, where counterfeit or improperly brewed alcohol is sometimes sold. Earlier in 2024, 33 people died from methanol poisoning in Istanbul, and another six, including a Brit, died in Laos in November.

A spokesperson for the couple's family released a statement on X, confirming their deaths and urging the public to respect their privacy: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December. Please respect the family’s privacy as they have not yet completed all investigations at this time. Please, I’m begging you, respect their pain and privacy. Do not speculate.”

Otteson and Els have since been cremated, as confirmed by friends. A close friend, Nick Frost, posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, calling them “vibrant” and reflecting on their love for each other. Frost wrote: “You guys really pulled through and did indeed spend the rest of your lives together, and now you get to spend the rest of whatever happens after that together too. Enjoy the Big Sleep, my dear Arno and Greta.”