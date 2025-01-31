Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer will spend more than 17 years in prison for beating a woman almost to death in a road rage incident.

Fofo Márquez has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in jail for the road rage beating of a woman in a car park.

The 27-year-old social media star, whose real name is Rodolfo Márquez, was previously found guilty of attempted femicide by State of México court on Friday January 24. He received his sentence on Wednesday (January 29).

Márquez, who once claimed he was “untouchable” and also called himself a “God”, was captured on camera beating Edith Márquez, of no relation, in the car park of shopping centre in the municipality of Naucalpan on Thursday February 22 2024.

Footage of the assault showed a Márquez approaching Edith after her SUV clipped the side mirror of the influencer's car, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Edith could be seen opening her vehicle's door, and she was then punched and kicked while lying on the ground. Márquez was confronted by two men before he fled the scene in a vehicle which was driven by a female. He was arrested for the offence in April.

Influencer Fofo Márquez has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in jail for a road rage beating of a woman in a car park. Photo by TikTok. | TikTok

State of México prosecutors had requested a longer sentence of 40 years, while Márquez's attorneys countered with 13. During a November court hearing, Márquez rejected a deal that would have shortened the legal proceedings and saw him sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison.

Edith held a press conference with reporters outside the court and told them that she felt threatened by the presence of Márquez's mother, Xóchitl Alcaraz, inside the chamber of Judge José Carmen Vilchis.

“She stood in front of me for as long as she could even though the police were right next to me. She didn't care. That's why she intimidated me even more. I was really scared,” she said. “I'm really panicking. I'm very scared. She looked at me in a direct, threatening way, as if saying ‘you're going to pay for this’.”

During the sentencing, Márquez was also ordered to pay a fine of $3,279 (£2,642.50) and a reparation payment of $13,513 (£10,889.05) to Edith.

Judge Torres also said that Márquez must also undergo psychological treatment for at least one year to prevent “to prevent him from engaging in antisocial behaviour or behaviour against women in the future”.

Márquez has 3.7 million followers on his Instagram account, which has now been set private. He flaunted his wealth in many of his posts.

He is said to have once boasted that his popularity made him an “untouchable” person. “I know you're going to say that I'm too sinister and superficial, but what I do is tell the truth: I earn more than your parents, I have sex at least three times a week,” he claimed.

He added: “I got it done; I had to be a star. Famous, powerful, millionaire, with a good body, I'm God, no one can compare to me, there is no human being more perfect than me, I'm young, I earn more than your parents, I'm untouchable.”

Back in 2022, Márquez used his fleet of luxury cars to create a major traffic jam by shutting down the Matute Remus Bridge in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

He said: “We are going to close it, we are going to start dancing, do TikToks,' Márquez vowed while he sat in the passenger seat of one of his vehicles. So, well, so you can see, so you can see again what money can do here in Mexico.”