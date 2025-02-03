An influencer has issued an apology after she was filmed shouting racist remarks at car park workers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media star Florence Mirsky, who has a son with Grammy-winning record producer Scott Storch, was recently filmed shouting racial slurs at parking attendants in Beverly Hills, California - but she claims she did so because one of them inappropriately grabbed her.

Footage of Mirsky first began circulating online on Tuesday (January 28) showing her confronting the valet workers and using a slur for immigrants. In the video, she can be heard telling the workers: “President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys rape people. You guys rape and kill people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirsky then handed a $100 (£80) note to one of the parking attendants and asked him to give her her change. She also called the parking attendants “poor” while bragging that she is “rich.” One of the attendants told Mirsky that she is “poor of soul,” before she asked another worker if he “wanted to report” her.

The video ends with Mirsky receiving her car keys from the valet worker. She then hits the phone that was recording her and told the person making the video to “get out of my f***ing face.”

Mirsky later posted a statement on Instagram to apologise for her behaviour, though it has since been deleted. “I love Mexicans, and all people of all colours and religion!!” she wrote in her Instagram Story, reposted on X. “I did what I could today and apologised to the two men that did nothing to me. I am in a calm state of mind and I know I’m the farthest thing to racist. Just a spoiled brat with a dirty mouth. And that’s the realist I can be. Sorry everyone.” She added: “I take full accountability but meant nothing I said.”

Influencer Florence Mirsky has apologised after she was filmed shouting racist remarks at car park workers - but claimed she was provoked because one of them inappropriately grabbed her. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Mirsky also posted multiple videos to her Instagram Story about the situation. In one since-deleted clip, she claimed that the parking attendant “grabbed her a**,” before she called him the racial slur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that while she was “so wrong” for the remark she made, she felt “so violated” in the moment. She also claimed that she wished she called the police following the incident. “I am sorry for what I said. I’ve been around Mexicans, dated Mexicans my whole life. My parents are immigrants,” she continued. “I am the farthest thing from racist possible.”

In another deleted video on her Story, Mirsky filmed herself returning to the other valet to apologise. After claiming the worker accepted her apology, she told him that “he knew” what the previous attendant “did to” her. “Please at least be real,” she told him, as he was talking to a customer who was parking their car. “I’m the farthest thing from racist possible. I told you, you’re a good-looking guy with green eyes . . . Can you at least admit what the guy did to me?”

On Wednesday (January 29), Mirsky posted another statement to apologise for the viral video, saying she takes “accountability for the things” said in “an over-emotional state of mind,” which she understands doesn’t excuse “the racist aggression” toward the parking attendant.

“Racism is never okay and my words were both hurtful and inappropriate,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I apologise to all the hard-working Hispanics in Beverly Hills and also the community that has been hurt by my recent actions. I will work to do better for myself and my community and hope you will forgive me as I meant no harm to anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She concluded: “Moments leading up to my outburst were triggered by previous trauma and sexual advances made by the gentleman recording the video. However, I realize my reaction to the situation was not handled appropriately.”

Mirsky had more than 70,500 followers on Instagram, where she showed off her luxury lifestyle, but her page now appears to have been deactivated. Storch told TMZ Hip Hop he's disgusted by the video of Mirsky.