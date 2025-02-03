A dad has admitted to shooting his 15-year-old daughter dead in a suspected honour killing because she was posting videos on TikTok.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwarul Haq, from Pakistan, is suspected of killing his 15-year-old daughter called Hira Anwar, who was born in the United States, in a so-called honour killing after she apparently refused to stop sharing videos on TikTok, the police said.

Haq, who worked as an Uber driver in New York, appeared in court Thursday (January 30) in the southwestern city of Quetta, Pakistan, police said. The shooting happened on a street in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday (January 28). Haq initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his daughter while they were on their way to her uncle’s house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police became suspicious when they were gathering evidence and recording witness statements, however, and detained the dad on suspicion of murder. Haq then confessed to the crime Wednesday (January 29), police official Babar Baloch said. His brother-in-law, and Anwar’s maternal uncle, Tayyab Ali, has also been arrested in connection with the killing.

"Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle and social gathering," another police investigator, Zohaib Mohsin, said. "We have her phone. It is locked. We are probing all aspects, including honour killing,” he told news agency Reuters.

Haq, who has U.S. citizenship, and his teenage daughter Anwar had returned to Balochistan province in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, a nation with conservative social norms, on Wednesday January 15. Haq and his wife had lived in New York, United States, for about 25 years prior, Baloch said. Haq’s wife and two other daughters, who have not been named, remained in the United States.

Baloch said Haq had told him his daughter began creating "objectionable" content on the social media platform TikTok when she lived in New York. He continued to say that his daughter continued to share videos on the platform after returning to Pakistan against his wishes. He added that she had brought shame to the family by posting what he called inappropriate videos online, the police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they had charged Haq with the killing and also confirmed that the murder was premeditated, as Haq hatched the plot with Ali. Haq’s family declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 54 million people of the 241 million people living in Pakistan use TikTok. The government has blocked the video-sharing app several times in recent years, however, over content moderation.