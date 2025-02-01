Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Denisse Reyes, who was a single mum, underwent liposuction, but she was placed in intensive care after her health quickly deteriorated.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denisse Reyes, who was 27, took to her social media to let her followers know that she was in the recovery stage after having liposuction done in Mexico. The surgery took place at the San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, which is a city in the southern state of Chiapas.

Ammao Rodríguez, the uncle of Denisse Reyes, told the Daily Mail that “Her uncle, Ammao Rodríguez, told DailyMail.com that she was administered an intravenous medication by her surgeon, Dr. Orlando Gamboa, on Monday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also told the Daily Mail that“She starts to feel sick and goes into cardiac arrest and at that moment they take her out of the room where she was in the (clinic).”

According to Ammao Rodriguez, Denisse Reyes then had to be transferred from the San Pablo Medical Clinic to Manzur Hospital as it did not have an intensive care unit. After she died, Dr. Orlando Gamboa has not commented. The Daily Mail reported that “He made headlines in December 2024when he was accused of being responsible for the death of a woman who died after having a liposuction.

“Gamboa immediately went on social media to say that he was not involved in the operation and the medical team that performed the procedure were not linked to his clinic.”

Denisse Reyes leaves behind an eight-year old son. Massiel Reyes, her sister, paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote: “The day I said goodbye to you, hug you, I said: “See you in Tampico” and I didn’t want to let you go, I said “Take care of yourself please” I was pointed out, scolded, even judged by many people because I always support you in everything even though it didn’t seem like a good idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said: “You were a woman who always did what she wanted and went 1000 in her life, too free, spontaneous, outgoing that was you. As always I’m going to come out defending you defending your name and the way you're being talked about, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.

Massiel ended her tribute with these words: “Always controversial, always outgoing, always YOU. I will love you with all my heart all my life.”

Denisse Reyes was known as the ‘Queen of the Nenis of Tamaulipas’ on TikTok and Facebook. She first rose to fame in 2022 as a ‘nenis’ on the internet. A ‘nenis’ is a term for women who sell online products in Mexico. This led to Denisse launching her own shop which she promoted on social media.