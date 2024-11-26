A TikTok star has tragically died at her home, weeks after speaking out about the trauma she endured from a fatal crash that claimed her colleague’s life years ago.

Gemma Love, 27, died on Thursday (November 21) after publicly sharing the lasting pain and challenges she faced following the collision that killed Mary Logan, 67. The pair, both carers for South Lanarkshire Council, were involved in the fatal accident in January 2019 after stopping to help an injured animal near Biggar.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Gemma had described how Mary died in her arms as they waited for emergency crews to free them from the wreckage. Mary succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Gemma was left with life-altering injuries, requiring a seven-hour reconstructive surgery on her crushed hip and pelvis.

Reflecting on the crash weeks before her death, Gemma told the Daily Record: "I can't stand up for more than ten minutes, and I live in chronic pain every single day. I have severe depression, ongoing grief, PTSD, and I have also developed an eating disorder. I live every day in that crash – I've had to learn to try and cope with the trauma myself. It has ruined my life."

Police Scotland confirmed that Gemma's death is not being treated as suspicious. A spokesperson said: "Around 10.25am on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, we were made aware of the death of a 27-year-old woman in the Cromarty Road area of Airdrie. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances; however, the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Gemma's family, still mourning the loss of her mother two years ago, have been left heartbroken by this latest tragedy. Her brother, George Stanfield, said: "Had another devastating loss to the family today with the loss of my sister Gema. We are beyond heartbroken. Thank you for everyone’s messages; we will get back to everyone in time, but obviously still trying to process things."

Friends and followers also took to social media to pay tribute. A friend, Shannon Stevenson, said:"Such devastating news yesterday. Rest in peace, Gema. Back with your mammy, hen. Amazing lassie inside and out. You will be missed by so many."