Musician and TikTok star Cat Janice has died aged 31
The relatives of musician and TikTok star Cat Janice have revealed on her Instagram that she has passed away. The 31-year old is best known for her song Dance You Outta My Head, and was diagnosed with sarcoma, which is cancer of the bones or soft tissue at the beginning of 2022. Cat Janice went on to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation and was told she was cancer-free in July 2022. However, in June 2023, Cat Janice revealed that the cancer had returned and it was in her lungs.
The statement on Cat Janice read: “This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.
“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would have not been possible without all of you.
Thank you.
The statement ended by writing that “This page will be memorialised by Cat’s brother, @the_last_cubby
He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations.
Per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time
With Love,
The Ipsans."
The Instagram post has been flooded with comments and tributes to Cat. One fan said “She looks so angelic in this photo. I have never cried for someone that I don’t know like I have cried for Cat. She definitely left her mark on this Earth. And for those that continue to fight this terrible disease like myself. Let’s continue to fight to live another day for Cat. May you rest in heavenly peace.”
Cat Janice who was born in Washington DC, entered hospice care on the 10 January. Her song ‘Dance You Outta My Head’ which was inspired by her son, went viral on TikTok after she released it. People magazine reported that “She transferred all her songs to her son’s name, so all proceeds would go to Loren. When she released the song she said that “Everyone knows that I’ve been battling cancer for a while and I wanted to put this song out, and just go stream it. I hope you like it. I don’t know if I’m going to be around even when the song comes out, so let’s just put it out. And I did,”
