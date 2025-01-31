TikTok star accidentally shoots himself dead while filming social media video

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikTok star has accidentally shot himself dead while filming content for the social media platform.

The TikToker, called Abdul Rehman, died on Thursday (January 30), when he was making TikTok video and carrying pistol in his hands, as reported by local news channel 24NewsHDTV.

He was trying to make a video while carrying pistol in his hands, according to Shadbagh police in Pakistan. Suddenly, however, he pulled the trigger, got injured and later died of his injuries. His specific age has not been revealed, but he has been described by authorities as “a youth”.

Rehman was reportedly filming content at a local market with his brother Abdul Manan when the accident happened. During the filming, the weapon accidentally discharged, hitting Rehman in the chest.

The body of the late star, who was from the Pakinstani city of Lahore, has been taken to a nearby hospital and police are invesigating.

Local police have also said that displaying weapons and using them in videos is a punishable offence and urged citizens to refrain from such actions to prevent similar incidents happening.