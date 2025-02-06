A social media star has cried as she spoke about the death of her husband, who died suddenly at the age of 29 after a cardiac arrest.

Insha Ghaii Kalra has spoken out about the day that her husband of just one year, Ankit Kalra, died for the first time since the incident.

Ankit, aged 29, died of a cardiac arrest on Monday August 19 last year. Insha has now recalled the day of her husband’s death, when they were both celebrating Raksha Bandhan's day, a traditional Hindu ceremony.

In a podcast called Talks With Namit, Insha, who has 744,000 followers, explained that her and Ankit had woken up together on the morning of his death - but that he was well and she had no idea it would be the last time she would see him alive.

She told podcast host Namit Chawla: ”Everything was fine, he was healthy, he was normal. I didn't know it was the last time I [would be] seeing him.” She added that he had gone to spend the day with his family, and she with hers, and that they hugged each other before they left their home.

The pair spoke on the phone from their respective family homes at 2.30pm, where Ankit told Insha he had a stomach upset. Then, at 8pm, her dad received a phone call from her father-in-law to say that Ankit had died. She said that her father could not tell her the news for 15 to 20 minutes because it took him that amount of time to “absorb the news”. She also remembered her dad was having “palpitation(s).”

Influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, aged 29, has spoken about the sudden death of her husband, Ankit Kalra, also 29, for the first time. Ankit died of a cardiac arrest in August 2024. Photo by Instagram/@inshaghaii. | Instagram/@inshaghaii

The social media star, also 29, went on to say that when she was told what had happened she rushed to the hospital to be with her husband, not believing that he had died.

She then broke down when she saw Ankit lying on the bed, and in that moment she started to accept his sudden and untimely death. “All his relatives were there, I saw him lying [on the bed], that was my breaking point that was the point I realised,” she said.

In the days after Ankit’s death, Insha confirmed that her husband, whom she married in February 2023, had died of a sudden cardiac arrest following lots of speculation about the cause of his passing.

“To all those making fake assumptions. He was a healthy person and had no medical history. It was unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping. So, please, if you cannot support the family in their tough times, please don’t overshare fake news. May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

On her main Instagram grid she also paid tribute to Ankit, who would have this year celebrated his milestone 30th birthday. “Ankit, you left me to be with God, and it’s so unfair. Our 1.5 years together were far too short. That morning, I had no idea it would be our last,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple togeher.

She went on: “I’m still in denial, praying that this is all just a terrible dream and i’ll wake up on your side. Your heart gave up, and with it, my life has come to a stop. We had so many plans, and now I’m lost without you. This can’t be true. You left me behind, and it’s a loss I’ll never overcome!Heaven is so so lucky to have you.”

Many messages of condolence have been left on social media. One person said: “I am still in shock, so sorry for your loss.” A second said: “ God’s plans are unfair sometimes . . . Really really sad.” A third said: “So heartbreaking. May god give you strength.”