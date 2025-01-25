Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Being a TikTok influencer is a very lucrative career for a lucky few - these are the stars who earn millions via their social media uploads.

For most people, posting videos on TikTok is only a hobby - something done in spare time for pleasure - but for some it’s a full-time career and it earns them millions of pounds.

But, just who are TikTok’s highest paid social media influencers - and just what do they do to get so much money? We’ve taken a look at the Forbes Top Creators 2024 list for the most up-to-date information, and have looked specifically for the top earning TikTokers. Keep reading to find out who they are.

1. Charli D’Amelio

Earnings: $23.50m

Total Followers: 157m

Charli D’Amelio, aged 20, was first named the highest-earning TikToker in 2021, when she was just 18 years old. The competitive dancer had gained fame by showing the world her dancing skills. A few years later, D’Amelio remains among the most followed people on TikTok. She’s since launched her shoe line called D’Amelio Footwear with her sister Dixie, who you’ll find further down this list. Since October 2024, she has been performing in Broadway hit jukebox musical & Juliet and, with over 155 million followers, she is the second most-followed person on TikTok, as of 2025.

2. Khaby Lame

Earnings: $20m

Total Followers: 162m

Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with 162 million followers. His short videos, where he reacts to memes and viral trends and silently mocks overly complicated "life hack" videos, have garnered 2.5 billion likes. Lame has turned his memes into millions of pounds. He now has lucrative brand deals with Hugo Boss, Fortnight, and Sony Pictures. In 2022, he was listed in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30.

3. Dixie D’Amelio

Earnings: $14.60m

Total Followers: 55m

Dixie D’Amelio is the 23-year-old sister of Charli. She rose to online fame at the same time as her little sister, and she has since Dixie has branched into high fashion. She has partnerships with brands that include Chopard, Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino. She's also a singer and her single Be Happy has more than 100 million Spotify plays. She also stars with her sister in a Snapchat series titled “Charli vs. Dixie” and the Hulu reality-TV series, “The D’Amelio Show”.

4. Nara Smith

Earnings: $6.5m

Total Followers: 11m

Nara Smith has drawn millions of followers to her cooking and lifestyle videos. A mother and wife, Smith’s videos of home-cooked recipes regularly bring in more than 10 million views per post on TikTok - sometimes up to 45 million. She’s known for wearing super glamourous outfits while making family meals, and because of that she’s stylish brand partners like Calvin Klein, Alo, and Marc Jacobs.

5. Jake Shane

Earnings: $6m

Total Followers: 3m

25-year-old Jake Shane first went viral in 2023 for his reenactments of historical events. He therefore started his online career with TikTok skits playing characters like “a founding father signing the Declaration of Independence”. He has since expanded to a podcast called Therapuss, hosting guests like Ed Sheeran, Joe Jonas, and Snookie.

6. Jordan The Stallion

Earnings: $4.5m

Total Followers: 13m

Jordan Howlett first hit viral fame on TikTok in 2020 by revealing recipes for fast-food favorites at Chipotle, Taco Bell, and McDonald’s. He’s gpt more than 13 million followers on the platform to date and often posts his views about social media’s trendiest topics.

7. Addison Rae Easterling

Earnings: $3.40m

Total Followers: 88m

Addison Rae Easterling, aged 24, is known as TikTok’s “it” girl. In 2019, she rose to fame on the platform by uploading videos of her dancing to trending songs. She quickly gained more than one million followers and was signed to a talent agency. She went on to launch her own podcast, release her own music and also create her own cosmestics line and fragrance. Since her debut on TikTok, she has also partnered with various companies such as Reebok, L'Oréal and Hollister.

8. Drew Afualo

Earnings: $2.1m

Total Followers: 8m

Drew Afualo started filming TikToks to hit back against misogynistic internet trolls - and she’s grown that into an influential media brand. Afualo now has more than 8 million followers. She now has a podcast and is known for her female-focused content.

9. Drea Knows Best

Earnings: $2m

Total Followers: 6m

Drea Okeke has more than 6 million TikTok followers who watch her comedy skits, many based on her Nigerian-American background. She has also partnered with brands such as Bumble, Nissan, Google, Coca-Cola, Disney, McDonald’s, Netflix, and Google.