Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spencer Pratt has revealed he has made a 'life-changing' amount of money through TikTok after he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the recent LA wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality star, 41, has seen a huge surge in his follower numbers in recent days, and admitted that it's helped to change his family's financial fortunes. Spencer told Variety: “I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000. So that's phenomenal, and life-changing.

“That's the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you. And that's the most powerful when you don't have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms when just actual human beings just want to give. It's unbelievable and incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer has even been able to use the platform to promote his wife's 2010 album, Superficial. He added: “I have no idea how much money [the music has made]. I don't know if it comes in cheques or when, but everybody keeps telling me, don't expect any money”.

Spencer Pratt has revealed he has made a 'life-changing' amount of money through TikTok after he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the recent LA wildfires. (Photo: @spencerpratt on Instagram) | @spencerpratt on Instagram

Spencer said his TikTok experience has also given him a renewed sense of hope, following the wildfires. He said: “Based on what people are telling me, the music business is about touring, it's about merchandise, it's about all the things that come with it; that's how the artists make money unless you're doing billions of streams, which I'm still energetically [pushing]'. It's not happening yet! I'm being optimistic because truly, it's the only way to get through all this.”

It comes after the couple responded to the backlash they received for getting donations after the loss of their home. The Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles consumed a number of celebrity homes, including Heidi and Spencer's $2.5 million house in the neighbourhood.

They fled the disaster area with their two young sons Gunner, six, and Ryker, two, leaving most of their personal belongings behind. Two of their TikTok friends created a GoFundMe for them - eliciting outrage from social media users who pointed out that many less privileged people had also lost their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply to the blowback, Spencer insisted he and Heidi are “not rich,” adding that no one was “required” to give money to them, according to Us Weekly. Along with the over $134,000 they netted from the GoFundMe, they have also been earning money - Spencer, for example, has been selling his Pratt Daddy Crystals. Heidi's fans meanwhile have been streaming her 2010 album Superficial so enthusiastically that her single single I'll Do It reached number one on iTunes US.