Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag have tragically lost their home as a massive wildfire sweeps through Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

Pratt, 41, was captured in photos as he watched the rapidly advancing fire move toward his home. His home is in an area featuring many celebrity estates that are also at risk of burning. For example, houses owned by Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck are in this neighbourhood.

Sources told TMZ that Spencer and Heidi's home was completely destroyed after catching fire on Tuesday (7 January). Luckily, the couple and their two sons were able to safely evacuate earlier in the day before the flames got too close.

However, they are said to be distraught by the staggering loss. Spencer documented firefighters' attempts to contain the blaze with a video posted to his Instagram stories showing an airplane dropping water on a nearby mountain.

The Hills star, who wore a black graphic T-shirt, olive-coloured shorts and black trainers, brushed his eyes at one point, possibly from irritating smoke or flying debris. Spencer, who stood on a wooden boardwalk amid bushes and succulents, was pictured documenting the blaze with his phone.

At least 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate after the blaze spread from just 20 acres to more than 3,000 in a matter of hours. “Don’t wait, evacuate” said an advisory by California governor’s office, while vice president Kamala Harris issued a statement saying her “heart goes out to all those impacted”.

The actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, spoke on CNN about assisting evacuees fleeing the blaze, and described the smoke-filled sky turning “dark, like it was nighttime”. Several Hollywood events including the premieres of Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Gosling-produced Wolf Man have been cancelled.

Intense winds are expected to reach their peak overnight and into Wednesday morning (8 January). The winds have been a key factor in the rapid spread of wildfires in the area, including in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Pasadena.

A 25-year-old firefighter sustained a serious head injury in Palisades fire, according to the LAFD, with other individuals reported to be suffering from burns. The historic Palisades Charter High School, a frequent filming location for Hollywood productions, has been severely damaged as the Palisades fire rages. According to Nick Melvoin, a member of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) board, the school is “currently engulfed in flames.”