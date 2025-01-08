Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many celebrities have had to flee their luxurious homes in Los Angeles as a wildfire continues to rage.

On Tuesday evening (7 January), Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson declared a state of emergency - while warning that the worst of the windstorm is 'yet to come.' The city enlisted bulldozers to rid the streets of the deserted cars and clear a path for first responders to access the hills, where the fire is raging.

Teslas, BMWs, Porches, and Mercedes were all filmed being dozed out of the way on Tuesday afternoon. Terrified millionaire locals said that the natural disaster felt like an all-encompassing 'tornado of fire.'

Evacuation notices were initially placed along the affluent coastal region, with a chilling warning of an 'immediate threat to life' from the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection. The wildfire has torn through the neighbourhood, Pacific Palisades, home to many A-list celebrities including Ben Affleck, Jhene Aiko, Tom Hanks, and Miles Teller.

At least 30,000 residents have been forced to evacuate. Pacific Palisades is an affluent coastal neighbourhood west of downtown Los Angeles that is home to some 24,000 people and many celebrities. Gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, the strongest Southern California has experienced in more than a decade, were forecast through lunchtime Wednesday (8 January).

The air quality deteriorated on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades creating conditions considered risky for children, older adults and people with lung or heart diseases. The air quality index soared to 155, a level that Dr. Kari Nadeau, the head of the environmental health department at Harvard University, likened to smoking up to about 10 cigarettes a day.

Listed below are all of the celebrities that live in the affected area, Pacific Palisades.

Ben Affleck: The Hollywood star purchased his $20.5million bachelor pad on July 24. The estate - which sits on nearly an acre of land - also in a very coveted neighbourhood for the Los Angeles area as it is situated in between the two affluent neighbourhoods of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson own a sprawling $26million mansion in Pacific Palisades. Their 14,513 square-foot house has four bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a slew of amenities, including a theatre and in-ground pool.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry: The Top Gun: Maverick Star and his model wife Keleigh Sperry purchased their mansion there for $7.5million in March 2023. The 6,622 square-foot Cape-Cod style home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and multiple family rooms, James Respondek reported.

Jhene Aiko: Hit R&B singer Jhene Aiko purchased a home in the celebrity-filled neighbourhood in 2023 for approximately $5.6million. The mansion, which she shares with her rapper boyfriend Big Sean, features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the outlet.

Kawhi Leonard: NBA star Kawhi Leonard purchased an 11,815 square-foot property in the neighborhood in 2021. The Los Angeles Clippers player's spacious mansion has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a game room, bar and gym, among other features.