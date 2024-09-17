Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of firefighters are battling raging wildfires in Portugal, a destination popular with UK holidaymakers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least two people are dead and entire villages have been evacuated as thousands of firefighters battle the wildfires. The European Union has been asked to send more water-bombing aircraft to douse the infernos.

Authorities said they had deployed 12 water-bombing aircraft in that district and were fighting at least 20 fires across the country. Police have also shut a stretch of the main highway between Lisbon and Porto due to thick smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remains of a man who apparently worked for a forestry company were discovered and in the same area, another person died of a heart attack as the fire approached. Two people were in hospital with serious injuries, according to the civil protection service.

Thousands of firefighters are battling raging wildfires in Portugal, a destination popular with UK holidaymakers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The situation is likely get worse amid unusually dry conditions and wind gusts of up to 43 mph, national emergency and civil protection commander Andre Fernandes said. Temperatures are expected to stay high today (Tuesday 17 September) after topping 30 degrees yesterday (Monday 16 September).

The string of blazes broke out over the weekend in the northern Aveiro region. The Mayor of Albergaria-a-Velha, António Loureiro, said four houses had burned down and 20 more are at risk around the town as the fires rage. Two other homes have been destroyed at Cabeceiras de Basto, in the area of Braga, AFP has reported local authorities as saying.

The Portuguese prime minister thanked France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their "rapid and essential help in combating this scourge" in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Portugal already owns 30 water bombers but authorities said the complex situation required additional support.