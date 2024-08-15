The Foreign Office has issued wildfire warnings for three more European countries following raging blazes and evacuations in Greece. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office has issued wildfire warnings for three more European countries following raging blazes and evacuations in Greece.

Greece remains on high alert after severe and fast-spreading wildfires flared close to the capital of Athens. Spain has also been affected by wildfires with hundreds of tourists evacuated from the Terra Natura Zoo and water park in Benidorm on Saturday (August 10) after a forest fire broke out beside the busy AP-7 motorway, forcing the road to close.

Temperatures are expected to remain high in parts of southern Europe this week, and the UK Foreign Office has issued wildfire warnings for several countries, including Greece, Portugal and Spain. Travellers visiting areas affected by wildfires have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, follow the advice of local authorities and report any wildfires immediately to emergency services.

The Foreign Office has also updated its travel advice for Albania, Serbia and Kosovo to include information on wildfire risks with the warning in place until October. Tourists visiting Albania have been warned that wildfires are 'common' and 'highly dangerous and unpredictable'. Travellers have been told to take care when visiting or driving through countryside, to make sure cigarette ends are properly extinguished, not to light fires or barbecues except in designated and marked areas and not to leave any rubbish.

The Foreign Office says: "Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Albania. Penalties could result from fines to imprisonment. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires.

“During the event of a wildfire, you should call the emergency services on 112, follow any advice from the local emergency services, contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK. If you need consular assistance call +355 4 223 4973/4/5 during working hours or +44 207 008 5000 out of hours."

The government added that wildfires are also 'possible' in Serbia and Kosovo between April and October. Tourists in these countries should report any wildfires to emergency services by calling 112.

The wildfire near Athens this week killed a woman and forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Temperatures were expected to hit 40C across the country, with many areas on fire alert until the end of Thursday (15 August) due to strong winds and dry land.