Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travel experts have shared their advice for holidaymakers who are in Greece or who have holidays booked there amid “dire” wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Nomads said it is “crucial for travellers to be fully aware of their rights and coverage options”. They said it is “always recommend checking the stance of your travel provider, as they may be able to provide help” and advises to “check your insurance policy carefully, as well as any local or FCDO guidance, before departure.”

World Nomads said: "We also recommend considering an Annual Multi-Trip (AMT) policy, which provides ongoing coverage throughout the year. With extreme weather events becoming more frequent during peak holiday seasons, such as the rising temperatures and wildfires in Southern Europe, an AMT Explorer policy offers our comprehensive protection for all your booked trips. To avoid costly surprises, make sure you’re clear on what your policy covers. And remember, if you have any doubts, our Customer Service team is available to assist you during weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm (UTC/UTC+1)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As wildfires continue to rage near Athens today (Tuesday 13 August), World Nomads has offered more advice to holidaymakers on whether they will get a refund if they cancel their trip to Greece and what insurance providers will cover. Listed below is all you need to know.

Travel experts have shared their advice for holidaymakers who are in Greece or who have holidays booked there amid “dire” wildfires. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Will I be covered if I cancel a trip due to a wildfire gripping my holiday destination?

According to World Nomads, travel insurance may offer cover for a range of events including trip cancellation or curtailment and travel delay – but it depends on the type of travel insurance policy purchased, whether you’ve started your journey yet and possibly FCDO advisories. The first point of call should be your airline or travel provider, as they may provide aid. The same goes if your accommodation is impacted by the disaster. Flight cancellations and evacuations for some communities will be issued, and you should be prepared to change your plans.

Will I be covered if I cancel a trip to a destination that is now on fire and where the flights are being cancelled?

Travel insurance policies tend to differ more than other types of insurance between providers and product tiers, so it is important to check the coverage in your policy wording, says World Nomads. Some insurance policies will provide cover if your pre-booked accommodation is closed or uninhabitable, whilst others will stipulate that there must be a government-issued travel advisory declared before cover kicks in.

It’s important to note that travellers who have their flights cancelled by the airline are legally entitled to a full refund of their flight under EU Denied Boarding Regulations. If you’ve booked a package holiday and the provider cancels the booking, you are also protected by the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations and similarly entitled to a full refund. For any other lost accommodation, tours, car hire and other pre-paid charges, you should also contact your provider for a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will I get my money back if I don’t want to go?

World Nomads recommends checking your insurance policy wording carefully to understand full terms and conditions – if you buy travel insurance when wildfires are already happening in your area, these are now ‘known events’ and you’re not covered. If in doubt, get in touch – at World Nomads, its Customer Service team is available weekdays from 9am to 5pm (UTC/UTC+1).

Will I get money back if I’ve had to cut my holidays short by the fires/evacuated?

According to World Nomads, if a wildfire leads to significant disruptions in travel plans, such as flight cancellations or delays, travel insurance may provide coverage for additional expenses incurred as a result of those disruptions. Again, it’s essential that you read the terms and conditions of your cover and ask questions if you need help understanding.