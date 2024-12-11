Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene have fled their home in Malibu, California after a devastating wildfire spread across the area.

The legendary actor turns 99 on Friday December 13 was recently evaluated from his home in Malibu following the wildfires spreading through the affluent area.

Dick Van Dyke and makeup artist Arlene Silver were reportedly taken to safety following the outbreak of the blaze - dubbed the Franklin Fire by authorities- which started in Malibu Canyon on Monday (December 9) and has claimed at least seven homes.

However, the couple were forced to leave without their beloved pet cat Bobo, who escaped as they were leaving the house. In a post on Facebook, the actor explained: "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for when Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires." He added a video of his missing cat and wrote: "Hoping Bobo is ok."

Other stars who were forced to evacuate the area include pop legend Cher, who checked into a hotel with her pets on Monday, according to the New York Times newspaper. 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill revealed he had been advised to stay indoors. In a post on social media, he wrote: "We’re in lockdown because of the Malibu fires. Please stay safe everyone! I’m not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle."

Dick Van Dyke previously revealed that exercise is a key factor in his health and that he's still working out regularly. The actor is best known for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Diagnosis Murder and Night of the Museum.

He has been married to Arlene since 2012 and was previously married to Margie Willett (1948–1984) and the exes share four children together Barry Van Dyke, Stacy Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke, Christian Van Dyke.

