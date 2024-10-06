Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allan Blye passed away in his home Palm Desert in California and his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Allan Blye was born on July 19, 1937 in Winnipeg in Canada. He became a singer on variety radio shows across Canada and went on to originate the part of Captain Blyer on MisteRogers, which became known later as ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In 1968, Tom and Dick Smothers convinced Blye to move to Los Angeles to write and produce their new show,The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. It was there that he worked alongside young comedians such as Steve Martin, Bob Einstein, Rob Reiner and Carl Gottlieb. Blye also helped earn the show an Emmy for best writing in a variety comedy television series in 1969.”

He won his second Emmy for best variety comedy television series for The Van Dyke and Company Show back in 1973.

Allan Blye co-wrote TV specials such as Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and produced and wrote other shows such as The Ray Stevens Show, The Andy Williams Show, The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show.

Allan Blye became the Cantor Emeritus of the Synagogue for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills which he established in 1972, he also raised millions for educational causes in the Jewish community.

Allan Blye had six children, three grandchildren and was also survived by his wife Rita.