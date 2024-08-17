Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian Perry Kurtz has died aged 73 after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

Kurtz, who had appeared on America's Got Talent (AGT)and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, was travelling between gigs when he was killed on Thursday evening (15 August). His daughter Zelda Velazquez confirmed his death in a heartbreaking social media post.

TMZ also confirmed that Kurtz was killed in Tarzana, LA after a collision around 11:30pm on Thursday involving a gray Honda Civic. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Perry Kurtz (right) pictured with James Corden (left). (Photo: @perry.kurtz on Instagram pictured with James Corden) | @perry.kurtz on Instagram pictured with James Corden

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect - named as Naithon James - on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, per FOXLA. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Kurtz was crossing the street at Ventura Boulevard and Melvin Avenue, when a car driven by the teen hit him.

Kurtz was identified as the victim on Friday morning (16 August). Kurtz appeared on season 8 of America's Got Talent in 2006 where he rapped about the judges - but received three Nos.

In 2018 he appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show where he shocked the audience by playing an instrument with his tongue. In his final days Kurtz was looking forward to the future and even planned to audition for AGT again.

A source told DailyMail.com: “This past Tuesday while he was out doing Karaoke, he was talking about how he was looking forward to audition for AGT again. He was looking forward to doing stand up and also had a few shows lined up at senior communities in the next few months.”