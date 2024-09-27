Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic Hollywood actor Dick Van Dyke has his fans worried after making a comment about his upcoming 99th birthday, days after missing another public event.

Van Dyke, best known for his starring roles in the films Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, had a startling response when asked how he feels about his last 90-something birthday which he will celebrate in December.

The star briefly stopped to chat with a paparazzo while being escorted to his car by a helper after running errands in Malibu, California, United States, on Monday (September 23), as reported by American publication Page Six.

When they asked him if he had plans for his forthcoming birthday on Friday December 13, the comedian smiled and responded: “Just praying that I make it” - but it is understood that he meant it as a joke.

The paparazzo also asked Van Dyke how he was doing as he walked to a back car using a cane. “I’m pretty old,” he said.

Van Dyke’s comments about his age come after he opted out of attending the Emmys at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last Monday (September 16). This was after the TV Academy confirmed he would be the presenter for the ceremony days prior. His seemingly last minute absence, therefore, sparked concern over his health.

Most recently, the “Dick Van Dyke Show” star also cancelled an appearance at the FanX event in Salt Lake City, Utah, which began yesterday (September 26) and concludes tomorrow (Saturday 28).

An event planner explained his absence in a statement: “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

Van Dyke’s last public appearance was at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday September 7, where he accepted the Outstanding Variety Special award for his 2023 CBS special “Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.”

He much loved actor attended the event with his wife of 12 years, 53-year-old Arlene Silver. Silver, who was a makeup artist, and Van Dyke met at the 2006 SAG Awards. The couple became friends but then their relationship turned romantic and they married in February 2012.