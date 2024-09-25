Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has spoken candidly about suffering from a health issue which has left her needing multiple surgeries.

The 27-year-old actress spoke about her deteriorating health while speaking on her her podcast Unlocked yesterday (Tuesday September 24). She revealed she has undergone a number of surgeries due to the disease, after being diagnosed almost a decade ago.

The TV personality has endometriosis, where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body, according to the NHS. It can cause extreme pain, and sufferers may also have difficulty getting pregnant and have low mood or anxiety.

The Hollywood Game Night actress, who said that she received her diagnosis at the age of 18. also disclosed that she underwent more than 400 DNA tests. She explained that she received “positive” results for only three traits, which could decrease her chances of conceiving.

"You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have a problem conceiving. You won't have a problem carrying a child, but it's the conceiving aspect of it,'" she added.

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley has spoken about having a deteriorating health issue for which she has needed multiple surgeries. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

She went on: "I have had multiple surgeries. My last surgery I had was in Atlanta, and there is a video." Moving forward, Chrisley said that she was determined to focus on the “positive” despite facing challenges.

Now, she is contemplating getting In vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment and freezing her eggs so that she may try to get pregnant in the future if she wishes.

Chrisley has been dating former footballer Robert Shiver for atound a year. Shiver made headlines in July 2023 after he survived an alleged murder plot involving his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver. The former beauty pageant queen and her alleged boyfriend were accused of plotting to kill him with the help of a hitman.

Endometriosis is commonly diagnosed in women and girls, at any time from when their periods start through to menopause. It can take a long time to diagnose endometriosis and sufferers might need several different tests to find out if they have it because endometriosis symptoms can be similar to other conditions.

There are different treatments available, but surgery is offered if they are not working or a sufferer has lots of endometriosis, according to the NHS. Surgery is used to remove areas of endometriosis, remove the womb or ovaries or remove part of the bladder or bowel, if endometriosis is affecting these. It’s not clear exactly what surgeries Chrisley has had.

Chrisley’s health admission comes as she is awaiting her mother, Julie Chrisley’s re-sentencing, on fraud and tax evasion charges, which will take place later today (Wednesday September 25).

Julie and her husband Todd, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Julie's sentence was vacated in June by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit after the court found a legal error in the calculation of her sentence, requiring the lower court to reassess her punishment.