A social media star has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend 15 times and ‘trying to take her life’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marianne Gonzaga, aged 17 is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Valentine Gilabert with a knife, causing serious wounds to her chest and neck which left her fighting for her life.

Gonzaga allegedly became enraged when she saw Gilabert, who is also an internet personality as well as a model, out with her ex José Said Becerril, with whom she shares a baby daughter called Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to local police Gonzaga, a social media influencer with 192,000 followers who is originally from Cancun, Mexico, had travelled to Mexico City to visit Becerril when the attack happened.

It’s reported by local media that the young mum hoped to reunite with Becerril but her hopes were dashed when she saw him with his new love.

Gonzaga, whose daughter with Becerril is six-months-old, is said to have confronted Becerril and Gilabert shortly after she saw them together, and an arguement started between the two women. Things then quickly esculated and turned violent.

17-year-old social media star Marianne Gonzaga has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend 15 times. Photo by Instagram/@marianne_rc. | Instagram/@marianne_rc

Valentine was left fighting for her life after the assault and rushed to hospital for treatment. She now has serious injuries and requires complex surgery, as reported by NeedToKnow. The precise nature of her injuries is unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to local authorities, the attack allegedly occurred at the Park Pedregal residential complex on Wednesday (February 5). Gonzaga was arrested there a short time after the incident occurred.

Internet personality and model Valentine Gilabert, who has allegedly suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by fellow social media star arianne Gonzaga, 17, because she was dating her ex. Photo by Instagram/@vale.gilabert. | Instagram/@vale.gilabert

She had reportedly entered a private residence, where Gilabert was present and attacked her with a kitchen knife. Gilabert’s attorney Ayrton Marín Becerril confirmed the severity of her condition to local media and described the assault as an “inhumane and visceral attack”.

He added: “The suspect broke into the residence and attempted to take my client’s life. This was a cruel and calculated attack.”

In Mexico, the law protects under-18s from receiving full criminal sentences, which means Gonzaga could face a maximum sentence of five years in juvenile detention. Due to the violent nature of the attack, authorities have placed Gonzaga under preventive detention while awaiting trial.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday February 13.