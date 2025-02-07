Megsy Ann, who is known as a women’s empowerment coach revealed the tragic news about her son’s death on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megsy Ann and her circus performer partner Thor Sacre became parents to son Rambo in 2024. Megsy Ann gave birth nine weeks early and Rambo had to spend the first five weeks of his life in hospital.

In a joint Instagram post withThor Sacre, the couple wrote: “We literally cannot even believe the words we’re typing right now..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our community, Our brothers and sisters, please send us your love + strength as we navigate the most unimaginable loss 💔

“We would also love if you could light a candle for our sweet, loving, little warrior angel baby 🐺

“Without any warning, our darling prince suddenly but peacefully, left his physical body on Thursday evening, in the warmth of his Papa’s arms.

“Mummy & Papa love you so much our Rambo Wolf, we will miss you being here on Earth with us, every single day for the rest of our life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel you so strongly with us, and will hold you in our bubble of love forever x”

In response to the couple’s post, Rosie Rees, relationship coach, wrote:”m in disbelief Megsy. Just total shock. Words cannot express my condolences and love for you and Thor. I feel incredible gratitude I got to spend a few hours with you and him last year. I love you both so much and am lighting a candle as we speak. All my love…. 💔🤍🙏♥️,” whilst Ashby Bines wrote: “Our beautiful boy 💔 👼 Right by your side forever my family. 😭 We love you all so frigin much. So grateful for everything he gave us & taught us. Forever in our heart and memories. There is no words right now😭💔😭💔”

Two weeks ago, Megsy Ann had shared a video of her son when he was born and wrote: “From 9 weeks early, to 52 weeks earth side.

“You are a dragon warrior, our little Rambo! 🐉💚

“I am so damn lucky to be your mama on this incredible journey of yours 😭”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megsy Ann also shared a post on Instagram in September 2024 where she wrote: “This little man steals my heart every day. I can’t believe I get to be your mama Rambo Wolf.You have the sweetest nature, with the most infectious smile, incredible eyes (a remix of mama + papa’s) and I just feel that you’re here to do big things.”

She also wrote: “But either way, you’ve already been a part of some of my biggest lessons & created giant shifts within me.It’s been intense, but I’m eternally grateful 🙏🏼I’m here for it all, right by your side, my darling darling warrior boy. Love from one lucky mama x “