An influencer with a huge 6.6 million following on Instagram has died after “choking on food during dinner”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Acosta, a Dominican Republic-born influencer has died aged just 27 after reportedly choking on her dinner and going into cardiac arrest. Acosta’s younger sister Khatyan, also an influencer with 130,000 Instagram fans, confirmed the mum-of-two’s tragic passing on social media.

She posted a selfie photo of them on a plane and wrote alongside the snap: “I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister.”

She subsequently said in a tearful video address, with tears streaming down her cheeks: “To all the people who are sending me messages of condolences, I want to thank you a lot for being there and for your support. And thank you also for supporting my sister while she was still alive.”

Autopsy results have yet to be received by the family of Carol, better known by her social media followers as Killadamente. A cousin was quoted overnight as saying: “I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results.

“All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn’t save her.”

Carol, who moved to the States from her Caribbean island homeland when she was 12, suffered bullying as a child because of her weight. The large-size influencer decided to convert her pain into humour and built up a huge fan base with messages of self-acceptance and self-love.

She released a song in 2017 titled ‘Me Amo y No Me Importa’ - which in English translates as ‘I love myself and I don’t care.’ In July Carol announced she was pregnant with her third child after giving birth to her second in February.

In a video post just a day before her death, tragic Carol said as she posed in a tight-fitting black dress with make-up on: “I always thought God had his favourites because there are people who eat and don’t get fat. But looking at me properly, are you telling me, someone who has no extensions and has not gone in for any cosmetic surgery when I’m looking like this!! I’m on that list of favourites and no-one’s going to convince me otherwise.”

An online family statement said: “On January 3 our dear Carolar better know as Killadamente passed away. The Acosta Gonzalez family shares its pain with everyone who knew her.

“At her young age she managed to help thousands of people through her work but on this occasion we unite and ask for your help in making sure she has the farewell she deserves. If it’s within your possibilities we would appreciate a contribution however small to help go towards funeral costs and help her family and children overcome this enormous loss.”