A woman who was arrested at a US airport for swearing at police has been identified as Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson after footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Bodycam footage released by police showed the woman who is now known to be 37-year-old Jackson, being arrested following a foul-mouthed rant.

Jackson is an award-winning comedian, actress and writer who describes herself as "blessed with beauty and rage" on her private Instagram page and also a “Scottish weirdo” on her X page, which is also private.

The footage, which was recorded days before Jackson’s 36th birthday, has gained more than a million views on Youtube alone. It’s also been shared on other social media sites including X and Facebook.

The star was born in Edinburgh in August 1987, but moved to the US "for love" in 2023. She is known for her appearances in 'Still Game' and 'Outlander', and also wrote and starred in a BBC Three mini series called ‘Bunny Boiler’.

She previously announced the launch of a new comedy show called American Horror Story and described the show on TikTok as "all about the time award winning Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson moved to Tennessee for love but instead lost her mind".

Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson was reportedly arrested in a US airport after a foul-mouthed rant at police. Photo by IMDB. | IMDB

She had previously been nominated for best new comedian at the Scottish Variety awards, and also performed stand-up gigs around the world.

The star was arrested at Nashville Airport in Tennessee on August 15, 2023, just over a week before her August 23 birthday.

Body cam footage released by US police under an open record policy shows that the trouble began when Jackson entered a Delta Airlines lounge without a pass. A member of staff told the attending officers said they believed Jackson was "high".

The police officers spoke to Jackson, who asked them to leave her alone as she had been “traumatised” by American police. Shortly afterwards, she screamed at the officers to "get you hands off me" and shouted for them to give her $10 to pay for entry into a smoking lounge. She was then arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jackson resisted the officer's request to put her hands behind her back, and she was told she wouldn’t be allowed on her flight to London - but she didn’t seem to accept that.

She said: "I will only go on the captain's orders, because I've seen Titanic. I am Titanic, I am white lotus. . . get your f***ing hands off me."

Officers had no choice but to remove her from the airport after she refused to cooperate with them and repeatedly screamed at them to get their hands of her. Once they reached their police car she told officers she "won't go in" and "won't go to jail."

Jackson was reportedly taken to jail and charged for disorderly conduct.