'Beautiful' fashion designer and influencer dies at age 28 of septic shock caused by ovarian infection
Brazilian social media star Laleska Alexandre, who had more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, died on Wednesday (February 5).
Alexandre's team confirmed that the content creator, who was also a businesswoman, died "due to complications from an abscess," according to local news publication O Globo.
CNN Brasil reported that Alexandre suffered a septic shock, resulting from a fallopian tube infection. Her cousin, Karízia Temóteo, told the publication that she began feeling unwell on Sunday (February 2) and was taken to hospital. The star was suffering from severe cramps, according to RedeTV!.
At Cariri Regional Hospital she underwent emergency surgery. Doctors discovered the infection during the surgery, but "it was already at an advanced stage," according to the CNN Brasil report.
O Globo reported that the influencer was found to have a tubo-ovarian abscess (TOA), a serious medical condition characterised by a collection of pus that forms within the fallopian tubes and ovaries. This condition typically develops as a complication of pelvic inflammatory disease, according to the NHS.
It is commonly, but not exclusively, caused by sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia or gonorrhoea. There is no suggestion, however, that Alexandre had an STI. Symptoms include severe pelvic pain and fever, and it can lead to to potentially life-threatening sepsis.
Alexandre was also the CEO of marketing agency Agência Laleska Alexandre and clothing brands La Vestiaire and La Brand Brasil, as stated on her Instagram page.
Many tributes have been left on her Instagram page, from fans who are struggling to come to terms with the fact the star has died. “Oh my God, I'm in shock. I've been following Laleska for a long time and I loved her content, but I still can't believe it,” one said.
“I can't believe it, I followed her and admired her a lot. How sad,” another wrote. Someone who appeared to know her personally said: “ So beautiful, hard working towards your goals… I will always love you, friend.”
CNN Brasil reported that Alexandre's wake took place in Juazeiro do Norte on Thursday (February 6).