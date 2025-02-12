A lifestyle influencer has died at the age of 29 after a ‘freak accident’ at his home, his family said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hari Harris died suddenly on Tuesday (February 11) after falling down the stairs in his home, which led to him suffering a ‘significant’ bleed on the brain.

The news of his death was announced by his mum, who wrote a message to his 56,000 Instagram followers is if she was her son. Posting a photo of him she wrote: “ My lovely family, friends & followers, today my life has come to a sad sudden end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a freak accident I sustained significant bleeding to my brain with multiple fractures. I fought a good fight - but you all know me - I wouldn’t have it any other way!

“I have always lived life to the full which couldn’t be possible any longer with my injuries. With my family’s permission and blessing I’m going on a very long holiday far far away, flying high where I can look down on you all with admiration and gratitude.

“Thank you for being there throughout my short journey of life & believing in me. Life is so very precious look after each other. I love you all.”

Lifestyle influencer Harri Harris, aged 29, has died suddenly following a 'freak accident' at home where he fell down the stairs. Photo by Instagram/@all_things_hari. | Instagram/@all_things_hari

The statement concluded: “Written by my dear darling mum who thinks the world of me and is and will always be my number one. Her heart is completely broken, my 4 brothers will shine a light so bright I will see it every day & night and I will never be lost or forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hari, aged 29, from Shrewsbury, had gained a loyal fanbase on social media by posting interior decorating recommendations for everything from wall lights to inflatable hot tubs. His Instagram bio read: “showcasing affordable home & garden décor and lifestyle content.”

Hari’s death is the second tragedy for the Harris family as Hari’s dad died 15 years ago. The internet star was also a social media manager at Furrows, a Shrewsbury-based company that sells new and used cars.

In 2023, Hari said that he was “overwhelmed with emotion” at being invited to meet fellow lifestyle influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, who became famous for giving cleaning advice to her millions of Instagram followers.

Mrs Hinch was one of the many people who paid tribute to the late star. In a lengthy tribute, she wrote: “I cannot believe what I am reading this morning. Hari, I had the absolute pleasure of meeting you, hugging you, feeling instant comfort from your smile , warmth, beautiful bright eyes and reassuring words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People say this home community we’ve all built together is not real, we can’t all be “friends” well I’m sorry, I disagree. We are!!! I feel friendship all around me and see it every single day!

“Just look at the hearts you’ve touched and helped through your amazing page alone, and those blessed to have had your presence in their lives every single day. I’m sending all my love and prayers to your wonderful family, friends , especially your mum and brothers.”

She added that he would be reunited with his dad. “I am just so heartbroken to read this. It’s now time to fly free, with your Dad , he’s been waiting, they wait for us up there knowing we’ll need them when we finally arrive. He has everything ready for you. We all love you Hari , you’ll be missed so much, sweetdreams.”

Luke, one of Hari's four brothers, told the BBC that his sibling had fallen down the stairs at home in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 9). The 42-year-old said his brother was "fun-loving" and would always "light up the room".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Instagram, he added: “My little brother. I’m going to miss you everyday of my life. Sleep easy.” One fan replied to Luke’s comment directly and said: “You don’t know me but I just wanted to send you so much love. I lost my sister in 2022, very suddenly and tragically so in a way I can understand how much your heart is broken right now. You are all in my thoughts. Sending so much love and strength. I’m so sorry. The most beautiful flowers are always picked first.”

Another fan wrote: “Life is so unfair. Rest in peace Hari, you will be so missed by so many. I have no doubt you will have the best decorated house up there. Go give your dad a cuddle.”