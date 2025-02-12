Moses Lim, who has passed away at 75, was considered a beloved comedian and entertainer.

The death of actor and comedian Moses Lim was shared on his official Facebook page. The tribute read: “Today, Singapore celebrates the extraordinary life of one of our most beloved entertainment icons. Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile.

The tribute also went on to say that “Today, we don't just mourn the passing of an actor, host and comedian – we celebrate a true Singapore son who showed us that laughter, food, and family are the ingredients that make life beautiful.

“His legacy lives on in every family dinner filled with joy, in every budding performer he inspired, and in his beautiful family who shared him with Singapore.

Actor and comedian Moses Lim has died at the age of 75. Photo: Moses Lim/Facebook | Photo: Moses Lim/Facebook

“Thank you Moses for showing us that life's greatest achievements are measured in the smiles we create and the hearts we touch. You may have left the stage, but the joy you brought this lifetime will echo through generations beyond.

Actor and director Nicholas Lee shared a tribute to Moses Lim on Instagram and wrote: “My dearest Moses you are like the second dad I’ve lost and the pain is indescribable. I shall treasure always and fondly the many moments we shared during those years of incredible joy. Unforgettable and irreplaceable. I’m so thankful to be able to share one last scene with you just last month. Sleep well Dad, love you always.”

Nicholas Lee called Moses Lim ‘Dad’ as he played Moses Lim’s son in the Singapore sitcom ‘Under One Roof.’ Robert Chua paid tribute to Moses on Facebook and wrote: “We lost another TV icon of our time, Moses Lim. We frequently meet when I am in Singapore and it was only a month ago we last met at Ju Xing Home restaurant at Takashimaya.

“I was looking forward to meeting him late next week on my return to Singapore. He was a very talented star who was also very kind to everyone. He was my key star in the satellite TV channel CETV. I launched where he co-starred with Lydia Shum. He will be forever missed.”

Moses Lim first rose to fame on the Chinese Comedy show ‘Comedy Night; and then became known as Tan Ah Teck in the sitcom ‘Under One Roof.’ He is survived by wife Monica, children Grace and Angela, as well as granddaughters, Cheryl, Claire, Leanne and Kimberley.