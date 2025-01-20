Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much loved comedian and actor with ‘outstanding talent’ has died at the age of 84.

Ze’ev Revach, one of Israel’s most famous stars, died on Saturday (January 18), it has been reported.

Revach, who had a career spanning more than five decades, was widely considered one of the most influential and beloved figures in Israeli film and television. He was best known for appearing in blockbuster 1970s comedies Charlie VaHezi and Hagiga BaSnuker, as well as dramas such as 2002’s Beitar Provence.

He also made a name for himself on the stage, and appearing in comedies and dramas in Israeli theatre for many years. Renowned for his versatility, he was also a talented writer and film and theatre director and enjoyed painting in his downtime.

Revach won several Ophir Awards during his decades-long career, including two for Best Leading Actor and and one in the Lifetime Achievement category. The acolades are considered the Israeli Oscars. The star was also honoured in 2018 by being named one of the torchlighters at Israel’s 70th Independence Day celebrations.

Revach was born in Rabat, Morocco, on August 15 1940, and when he was eight years old he immigrated with his family to Israel. When he grew up, he served as a combat soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces as part of the Nahal Brigade. It was after his military service that his love of performing began and he went on to study at the Beit Zvi School for the Performing Arts.

Beloved Israeli actor and comedian Ze’ev Revach has died at aged 84. Photo by X. | X

He began his career in the theatre in 1963, but he achieved fame as a film star in the Israeli film movement known as Bourekas films. These are slapstick films featuring social commentary on Israeli culture, especially that of new immigrants from the wider Middle East. Throughout his prolific career, Revach appeared in over 40 films and became one of the most prominent figures in Israeli cinema.

In 2019, however, Revach suffered a severe stoke, from which he reportedly never fully recovered. This brought his acting career to an end.

Tributes have been posted to the star on social media after news of his death broke. One person said: “ R.I.P one of the greatest Israeli movie and theatre actor, filmmaker, and one of the funniest guys to ever live - Ze'ev Revach. Almost every Israeli grew on his Bourekas films. At age 84 - highly respectable.”

A second person wrote: “He was a popular and generous man . . . His artistic talent stood out, which was expressed in diverse acting roles. He played a long line of unforgettable characters, which captivated wide audiences from all segments of the public.

“Revah's outstanding talent was making people happy. This is no small feat in the challenging state of Israel. His unique sense of humour brought a wide smile to our lips, and that was his true reward. We extend our deepest condolences to the dear Ravach family. Zeev Revach's works will be preserved for years and generations, and will always serve as a candle to his memory.”

The actor is survived by his wife, Mali, and five children. He shares three of his children with Mali, and two with ex-wife fellow Israeli actress Shula Revach. No cause of death has been given at the time of writing.