A soap actress familiar to UK audiences in the 1980s has died aged 82.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leila Hayes appeared in Australian dramas Sons and Daughters and The Sullivans - both mainstays of British daytime schedules several decades ago. She also appeared in Prisoner, Power Without Glory, Cop Shop and Twenty Good Years, having first risen to prominence as a singer on television programmes.

In Sons and Daughters - in which she was an ever-present - she was the matriarch Beryl Palmer (later Hamilton), with Tom Richards as her husband David. Her character was known for regular clashes with Rowena Wallace’s Patricia Hamilton.

Australian actor Leila Hayes, who appeared in Sons and Daughters, and who has died aged 82 | Leila Hayes Drama Studio / Facebook

After she retired from acting she set up Leila Hayes Drama Studio. A message posted the studio’s Facebook page said: “Following an extended period of health challenges, Hayes passed peacefully at Northern Beaches Hospital. In her final days, she celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and was lovingly attended by her only daughter Melissa throughout her last week.

“Following her television success, Hayes reinvented herself as a radio personality, hosting New Day Australia with Leila Hayes on Radio 2UE, which became the highest-rating midnight to dawn program. Her insightful features were frequently rebroadcast throughout 2UE's daily programming.

“Hayes dedicated her later years to nurturing new talent through the Leila Hayes Drama Studio, first in Melbourne and later in Sydney, where she mentored thousands of aspiring performers. Her commitment to community service included running voluntary drama programs for both youth and senior citizens through the Ryde Council, earning her Rotary International's Paul Harris Fellow award and a Premier Award for Service to the Community.”

It added that latterly she had enjoyed time away from the public eye, spending time with her grandsons Lucian and Liam, and pursuing her creative passion through writing, such as publishing a children's book called Streak inspired by her walks at Balmoral Beach near her Sydney home and “proudly dedicated to her grandsons”.

Hayes is survived by her daughter Melissa, son-in-law Erik, and grandsons Lucian and Liam.

A follow-up message posted by Melissa said: “To all my Mum’s beautiful fans, peers and students - thank you for your condolences, shared memories and support. It means the world to me and my family at this difficult time. Yesterday’s message was not easy to share, and done only out of the great respect she had for all those who have followed, worked with or studied with her over the years. I am sure she would feel incredibly humbled by the overwhelmingly loving support.”