Tottenham legend Garry Brooke, who won two FA Cups with the club, has died at the age of 64 following a long illness.

Brooke passed away this morning (Saturday 18 January) as Tottenham reflected on an "impossibly difficult time" for the ex-midfielder's family. A statement from Tottenham read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Garry Brooke this morning, following a lengthy battle with illness. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly difficult time."

Brooke went on to play 101 times for his boyhood club Spurs, scoring 18 times, before turning out for Norwich, Dutch side Groningen, Wimbledon, Stoke City, Brentford, Colchester United, Reading and St Albans City. Tributes have poured in for the footballer on social media.

One person wrote on X: “RIP Garry Brooke. Thinking of his loved ones.” Another said: “RIP Garry, true legend of the game. Condolences to his family.”

Brooke, who was born in Bethnal Green, East London, joined Spurs as a 10-year-old in 1971. Ten years later, he was a substitute in the 100th FA Cup final, coming on for superstar Ricky Villa in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Wembley.

The Englishman watched from the bench five days later as the Argentine World Cup winner produced memorable solo magic and scored twice to win the replay 3-2. Despite suffering a long injury the next season, Brooke recovered to play in the 1982 FA Cup final and subsequent replay against QPR, both times as a substitute, collecting a second winner’s medal.

A serious car accident in February 1983 left him fighting for his life and he was never the same player again – though he did play a part in the early rounds of Spurs’ 1983/84 UEFA Cup success. Osvaldo "Ossie" Ardiles, who managed Brooke from 1978 through to 1985, said on social media: "Very very sad news. Gary was a wonderful player and even more a wonderful friend.

"My thoughts and prayers with your family and friends. Very honoured to have played football with you and been your friend. Rest in peace dear Brooksy."