Emotional tributes have been paid to an “amazing” uncle and amateur footballer who died in a road collision.

Darryl Tomlinson, affectionately known as “Daz” by close friends and family, died at the scene of an incident in Pembroke Road, Wigan on Thursday, January 9. His family, who were abroad at the time, cut short their holiday as they returned home after the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the 31-year-old’s death there has been an outpouring of grief, both from family members online and from the amateur football club where he had become a familiar, “easy-going” face for so many.

According to Greater Manchester Police, a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing his death by dangerous driving. She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Wigan Town FC footballer Darryl Tomlinson died in a road traffic incident on January 9. | GoFundMe

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to cover funeral costs and has already raised more than £4,000.

Darryl’s father, Paul, said: “We as a family would like to thank everyone for your kind words and messages even though I haven’t replied to a lot of them as I’m a broken man.

“I know you all care for us. It’s the hardest time of my life and struggling to come to terms with it.

“Please remember all the great memories my boy gave you. Reading all the beautiful words on social media makes me smile and cry knowing how many people knew and loved my boy.”

In a statement posted to social media, Wigan Town FC said: “We have had the devastating news that one of our founder open-age players Daz Tomlinson, aka Shaggy, has passed away in an accident.

“This is a such a tragedy and shocked many of us. Daz was part of our first open-age team and along with a few others is the reason we still have a team going today.

“He was an easy-going lad who always had time for anybody and loved his football to the core. Even though he wasn't now playing he was still a regular on the sidelines over the years.”

Anyone with information about the road collision that claimed Darryl’s life on the morning of January 9 is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 410 of 09/01/2025.