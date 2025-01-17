Footballer, 29, dies after collapsing on the pitch during tournament as investigation launched
The footballing community in Nigeria is reeling from the death of Adeyemi Adewale. The 29-year-old, who played for Ilesa West, was playing in a local tournament when the incident happened.
Adewale dropped to the ground in the middle of a match on Thursday, January 16, which was called off as the player was treated. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was prononuced dead upon his arrival.
In a statement, the spokesperson for Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said: “Today, during the Adeleke Memorial Cup Final match being held at Ataoja School of Science, a player named Adeyemi Adewale, 29 years old, from the Ilesa West Football team, collapsed on the field.
“He was taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where a doctor later confirmed his death.”
No cause of death has officially been given, but it is belived the footballer suffered some sort of cardiac issue during the match.
An investigation has been launched into Adewale’s death by Nigerian authorities.
