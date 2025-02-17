Wife pays tribute to 'amazing' comedian and Peter Kay tribute act husband who died unexpectedly in his sleep
Comedian Simon Mark, real name Simon Owens, died suddenly earlier this month. The star had been delighting fans across the country as a Peter Kay impersonator for years. His cause of death is unknown.
Mark, who married his wife Stacey Owens in 2019, had posted on Sunday February 9 to provide fans with a list of his tour dates for this year. He had numerous gigs planned across the country up until December. He also had some international tour dates.
Now, his wife has paid tribute. Posting on his official Facebook page on Friday (February 14), Stacey wrote: “It's with great sadness you will all now know I lost my best friend & husband this week unexpectedly.
“Simon is going to be missed by so many and seeing all of your wonderful posts and messages from family, friends, venues, promoters confirms what an impact Simon had on a personal level and a professional level.”
Stacey also revealed she had set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Simon’s funeral. She went on: “As we try to navigate through this incredibly difficult time, I have set up a go fund me as I have had people asking how they can support the funeral, as we were totally unprepared for this.
“Your kindness and support mean the world to us and will help to provide much-needed relief as we honor Simon, and keep memory alive. Thank you for your love, support, and prayers.” She also said she would share funeral details on the page when they were available.
On the GoFundMe page, Stacey spoke about how “amazing” her husband was, and spoke further about her decision to set up the fundraising page. She wrote: “He was an amazing husband, fantastic son and brother but most of all he was the best friend any one could of asked for.
“Simon was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of everyone who knew them. Whether it was through their infectious laughter, unwavering support, or selfless spirit, he brought light to our lives in countless ways.
She went on: “Unfortunately, due to the unexpected nature of their passing, me and his family is now facing the overwhelming financial burden of arranging a funeral. We are coming together to support them during this incredibly difficult time, and we are asking for your help. The funds raised will go directly toward covering funeral expenses and helping their family through this challenging period.”
At the time of writing, more than £6,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page.
Simon’s death was originally announced on Wednesday (February 12). A message on his Facebook page read: "Is it with [a] heavy heart that last night Simon fell asleep and didn’t wake up!
"We all know how loved he was by all, and the fantastic memories we all had with him. I know this is a massive shock to everyone and he will be deeply missed. At this moment in time we don’t know how, what happened or why. Fly high Si. We love you!"
