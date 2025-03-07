Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after his wife Betsy Arakawa died of a rare infectious disease at their home, a pathologist has said.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, told a press conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US, it was “reasonable to conclude” that Ms Arakawa, also known as Betsy Hackman, 65, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11 at the couple’s home in Santa Fe.

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman, aged 95, died a week later on February 18 of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor”, the expert said.

The couple was discovered dead on February 26 at their New Mexico estate, alongside one of their dogs. Data from Hackman’s pacemaker suggested that he may have died more than a week before he was found, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant also revealed that Arakawa was found in an open bathroom near a space heater, with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the nearby countertop.

Authorities initially misidentified the deceased pet found alongside the couple. On Monday, USA Today confirmed that while an earlier report stated a German shepherd had died, that dog was actually safe. Instead, the pet found deceased was a 12-year-old reddish Australian Kelpie named Zinna.

Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars for his roles in The French Connection in 1972 and Unforgiven in 1992. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting. Hackman married Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.

According to the NHS, hantaviruses, from the Bunyaviridae family, are a group of viruses that are normally carried by rodents, such as rats, mice and voles. They are present throughout the world and they cause a range of diseases in humans ranging from mild, flu-like illness to severe respiratory illness or haemorrhagic disease with kidney involvement.