Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, may have died within a close timeframe as investigation into their deaths continues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the circumstances suggest they died around the same time. "Both bodies are in a similar manner, that it could be a similar timeframe," he said.

The couple was discovered dead on February 26 at their New Mexico estate, alongside one of their dogs. Data from Hackman’s pacemaker suggested that he may have died more than a week before he was found, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search warrant also revealed that Arakawa was found in an open bathroom near a space heater, with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the nearby countertop.

Adding to the confusion, authorities initially misidentified the deceased pet found alongside the couple. On Monday, USA Today confirmed that while an earlier report stated a German shepherd had died, that dog was actually safe. Instead, the pet found deceased was a 12-year-old reddish Australian Kelpie named Zinna.

Authorities have already ruled out a gas leak, and noted that while the circumstances do appear "suspicious," there is "no foul play" suspected at this time.

As authorities work to establish a clear timeline, Hackman’s family has chosen to avoid speculation. "We're waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything," Hackman’s nephew, Tim Hackman, told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "It's hard to theorise. There are lots of theories out there and I don't want to speculate. It's easy to speculate negative theories...The family wants to keep it positive for now, and when we know the truth, we will deal with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint press conference with the state’s medical investigator and health department officials will be held on Friday to provide an update on the investigation.

Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars among other accolades. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting.

Hackman married Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.