Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home, police have said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to TMZ, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has labelled the circumstances as "suspicious," saying there were no signs of a gas leak and other anomalies at the scene.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by TMZ, a Santa Fe detective expressed concerns due to several factors: the front door was found unsecured and open; a healthy dog was running loose on the property; another healthy dog was near Arakawa's body; a deceased dog was located 10-15 feet from Arakawa in a bathroom closet; a space heater had been moved; an open pill bottle with scattered pills was found next to Arakawa; Hackman was discovered in a separate room; and there were no obvious signs of a gas leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arakawa was found lying on her right side in the bathroom near a countertop, with a black space heater close to her head. The deputy suggested the heater might have fallen if she collapsed suddenly. An open prescription bottle with pills scattered on the countertop was also observed. Her body showed signs of decomposition, including facial bloating and mummification of the hands and feet.

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home, police have said. | WireImage

Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room adjacent to the kitchen, with his sunglasses lying next to him, indicating a possible sudden fall. The fire department also found no evidence of carbon monoxide leakage or poisoning.

The New Mexico gas company conducted tests on the property's gas lines and reported, "As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

The bodies were discovered by two maintenance workers who had not seen the couple for approximately two weeks. Upon arrival, they found the front door ajar but observed no signs of forced entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that she suspected her father and his wife may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Police have also said that there was no foul play.

Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars among other accolades. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting.

Hackman married Ms Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Ms Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.