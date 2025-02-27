Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s death alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog have sent shockwaves across the Hollywood industry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were found dead at their Santa Fe home on February 26 after a welfare check was conducted, following a neighbour’s concern, leading police to discover the dead bodies.

Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars among other accolades. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some have speculated about carbon monoxide poisoning due to the absence of foul play, authorities have not confirmed this, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Hackman married Ms Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Ms Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.