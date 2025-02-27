Did Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa & dog die of carbon monoxide poisoning, cause of death
They were found dead at their Santa Fe home on February 26 after a welfare check was conducted, following a neighbour’s concern, leading police to discover the dead bodies.
Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars among other accolades. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting.
While some have speculated about carbon monoxide poisoning due to the absence of foul play, authorities have not confirmed this, and the exact cause remains under investigation.
Hackman married Ms Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Ms Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.
