Two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead at their New Mexico home.

Authorities have launched an active investigation after the 95-year-old actor and his spouse were found dead on Wednesday afternoon in their home in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has said that they do not believe there is foul play involved in their Hackman’s or Ms Arakawa’s death, with additional reports suggesting that the couple’s dog was also found dead.

The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

Hackman was celebrated for his illustrious acting career, which saw him awarded two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs and four Golden Globes. One of his most famous roles was in the 1972 film The French Connection, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Oscars for his portrayal of Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle.

His second Oscar came in the Best Supporting Actor category after he appeared in the 1992 Clint Eastwood film unforgiven. Hackman’s other famous roles included those in Bonnie & Clyde, Mississippi Burning and as Lex Luthor in the 1970s Superman films.

He married Ms Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Ms Arakawa was a classical pianist.