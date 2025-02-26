Henry Kelly: Going For Gold and Game For A Laugh presenter dies aged 78 after 'period of ill health'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

26th Feb 2025, 1:17pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Irish television and radio broadcaster Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78, his family has confirmed.

The presenter passed after a “period of ill health” according to his family. They said in a statement: “Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry’s daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”

Kelly was best known to audiences for his turn as host of light entertainment programmes such Game For A Laugh, which first made him a household name in the UK in 1981. He later joined TV-am in 1983 where he spent a period of time presenting weekend morning television, before leaving four years later to join lunchtime quiz game Going For Gold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78.Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78.
Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78. | Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire

The broadcaster held routes in journalism, having previously written for The Irish Times. He served as the outlet’s Northern Editor based in Belfast in the 1970s, during the start of The Troubles. he held the role for five years before moving to London to join the BBC on the Radio 4 programme The World Tonight.

Kelly also turned his attention to the airwaves, having being appointed a launch presenter of Classic FM in 1991. He eventually began fronting the station’s breakfast show before being replaced by Simon Bates in 2003, but returned for a weekend slot between 2006 and 2008.

During the early noughties, he also presented shows on LBC, as well as BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Berkshire.

Kelly’s passing has saddened fans, some of whom took to social media to share their tributes. One person said: “RIP Henry Kelly. You will be sorely missed.” Another added: “ It’s heartbreaking to hear of the passing of the Going for Gold presenter Henry Kelly he was a lovely man sending condolences to his family and friends RIP Henry.”

Related topics:BBCRadio 4BelfastLBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice