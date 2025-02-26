Irish television and radio broadcaster Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78, his family has confirmed.

The presenter passed after a “period of ill health” according to his family. They said in a statement: “Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry’s daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”

Kelly was best known to audiences for his turn as host of light entertainment programmes such Game For A Laugh, which first made him a household name in the UK in 1981. He later joined TV-am in 1983 where he spent a period of time presenting weekend morning television, before leaving four years later to join lunchtime quiz game Going For Gold.

Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78. | Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire

The broadcaster held routes in journalism, having previously written for The Irish Times. He served as the outlet’s Northern Editor based in Belfast in the 1970s, during the start of The Troubles. he held the role for five years before moving to London to join the BBC on the Radio 4 programme The World Tonight.

Kelly also turned his attention to the airwaves, having being appointed a launch presenter of Classic FM in 1991. He eventually began fronting the station’s breakfast show before being replaced by Simon Bates in 2003, but returned for a weekend slot between 2006 and 2008.

During the early noughties, he also presented shows on LBC, as well as BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Berkshire.

Kelly’s passing has saddened fans, some of whom took to social media to share their tributes. One person said: “RIP Henry Kelly. You will be sorely missed.” Another added: “ It’s heartbreaking to hear of the passing of the Going for Gold presenter Henry Kelly he was a lovely man sending condolences to his family and friends RIP Henry.”