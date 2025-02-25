Actor John Lawlor has died at the age of 83, his family confirmed in an online obituary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of Wyatt Earp and The Facts of Life passed away at a veterans’ hospice facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 13. He portrayed the role of headmaster Steven Bradley at the Eastland School for Girls during the first season of sitcom The Facts Of Life.

The series also featured big-name actors in the industry, including Charlotte Rae, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon. He also starred in CBS sitcom Phyllis. He played the part of Leonard Marsh in the San Francisco-based series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor John Lawlor has died at the age of 83, his family confirmed in an online obituary. (Photo: Legacy.com) | Legacy.com

In 1994's Wyatt Earp, John starred alongside Kevin Costner. John's resume also included a role in Mary Tyler Moore Show, Breaking Bad and LA Law, as well as a number of guest appearances on other series and TV commercials.

Behind the screen, he also served as an assistant director on features. These included the 1981 production of Excalibur, Neil Jordan’s Ange in 1982 and Driftwood in 1997. In his online obituary, it read: "John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses.

He was a veteran of the US Army with service in Vietnam. His 60+ year career as an actor began after graduating from University of Colorado, and he continued acting and performing well into his 70s in plays, movies and television." It also said John was predeceased by two brothers, one sister, and leaves behind five children, including Eric of Syracuse; two brothers, Thomas (Marie) of Minoa, Dave (Jone) of Fayetteville; 3 grandchildren; a nephew and 2 nieces.