It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Pee-wee’s Playhouse star Lynne Marie Stewart has died, aged 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of the actor’s death was announced on social media on Saturday (22 February) by her friend and fellow actor Cassandra Peterson, known for playing horror hostess Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. She wrote: “My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing,“ she wrote.

”One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse. She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart was born on 14 December 1946 in Los Angeles, California. She was most recognised for her role as Miss Yvonne , The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland, on the popular American children’s show Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Running from 1986 to 1991, the show aired for five seasons and 46 episodes, with reruns playing on networks for years after its end.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Pee-wee’s Playhouse star Lynne Marie Stewart has died, aged 78. (Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW) | Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

She was also known for her recurring role as janitor Charlie Kenny’s mother Bonnie, in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest running US sitcom in history. Saturday Night Live star Laraine Newman joined the tributes as she shared a touching message following the announcement of Stewart’s death. The pair met as part of the comedy sketch troupe, The Groundlings, during the 1970s.

Newman wrote: “The most beautiful girl in Puppetland has left us. Lynne Stewart was truly an angel and brilliantly funny and an important part of our Groundlings family. As my sister said ‘if you don’t love Lynne, you’re just wrong.”