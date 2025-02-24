Legendary actor and singer Tommy Dix dies at 101

Tommy Dix appeared alongside Lucille Ball in the 1943 MGM musical comedy Best Foot Forward

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of actor and singer Tommy Dix was announced by his family, they said in a statement that” He was, for those who knew him well, a living link with some of the great American personalities of the 20th century. He will be missed.”

The Virginia Weidler Remembrance Society Facebook page paid tribute to Tommy Dix and wrote: “Thinking of Pete today with the news that Tommy Dix (Ginny’s co-star in ‘Best Foot Forward’) has died at the age of 101. Remember when Pete interviewed Tommy 10 years ago? We also sent a video of my then five-year-old son singing Dix’s big song from that movie. I’ll include a link to it below.I hope Pete was there to greet Tommy, they had such nice conversations together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Dix was born Thomas Paine Navard on December 6, 1923, in New York, and was brought up by his single mother, Anna. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Dix was a popular baritone on network radio and had just made his Broadway debut in The Corn Is Green, starring Ethel Barrymore, when he was hired to play cadet Chuck Green in Best Foot Forward, directed by George Abbott and choreographed by Gene Kelly.”

When his acting career came to an end and he retired, Tommy Dix worked in both construction and real estate. He was married twice to the same woman and is survived by Catherine, his son Grayson and a grandson. The X account of Classic Actors of Hollywood paid tribute to Tommy Dix and wrote: “Tommy Dix, the actor who appeared in the musical film ‘Best Food Forward’ alongside Lucille Ball, has died at the age of 101. RIP Tommy.”

On October 9, 2024, the Charter Senior Living of Williamsburg Facebook page wrote: “Each of our residents has such a unique story and resident Tommy Dix of our Flourish community is no different. Tommy is an accomplished baritone singer and actor.” The post went on to say that “He decided to retire from show business in the late 1940s and went on to become an architectural engineer.”