Musician and KISS collaborator Karl Cochran has died in a horror car crash

Karl Cochran, who was 61, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by his 90-year-old mother, Arna Cochran.

The tragic car crash took place in Bridgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday February 19. Karl Cochran was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after he was ejected from the 2015 Subaru Legacy when it struck a tree while reportedly backing up in a front yard. However, he passed away from his injuries.

Following Karl Cochran’s death, KISS paid tribute to him on X and Instagram and wrote: “Our dear friend Karl Cochran was killed in a car accident on Feb. 19th. Karl was a vocalist and guitarist extraordinaire who suffered a massive stroke but never stopped fighting to make his way back. He was loved by our fans worldwide through his appearances worldwide and was a constant inspiration as our guest on our KISS Kruises. Our deep condolences to Geri and family.”

KISS collaborator Karl Cochran has died in a horror car crash. Photo: Karl Cochran/Facebook | Karl Cochran/Facebook

David DiPietro paid tribute to Karl Cochran on Facebook and wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend Karl Cochran. Karl was an amazing talent. I was fortunate to have opportunities to jam with him many times over the years.

“Karl courageously battled back from a stroke and continued to live life to its fullest. I visited with Karl at his home last November. He was funny and inspirational. I thought we would get together again.

“I’m so sad for this loss. RIP.”

Far Out magazine, reported that “Cochran worked alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley and his solo band in the 1990s, co-writing tracks like ‘Into the Void’ for the 1998 album Psycho Circus. He also collaborated with Eric Singer on The Eric Singer Project around the same time.”

According to Karl Cochran’s Facebook page, he got engaged to Ger Fasano in September 2017.