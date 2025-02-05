Willy Mignon: Beninese musician dies aged 39 after suffering seizure

Beninese musician Willy Mignon, an influential figure in West African music, has died at the age of 39.

Mignon died on Tuesday night in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, after suffering a seizure, his sister Christel told the BBC. She said the exact cause of death remains unclear.

Mignon rose to fame in 2006 with his hit song "Minédji," which remains a beloved classic in Benin nearly two decades later.

Benin’s Ministry of Culture paid tribute to the artist, describing him as "an emblematic figure of the first generation of urban artists of the 2000s." The ministry said in a statement: "His songs, with their swaying rhythms and unique energy, marked an entire era and inspired many other talents.”

Mignon, a father-of-five, moved to Burkina Faso two years ago for professional reasons. His longtime manager of nine years, Aziz Ademorou, described him as "a fighter who always believed in himself."

In an interview with Benin’s Frissons Radio, Mignon reflected on his early success. "I started out with my first single ‘Minédji,’ which was both a trial and a master-stroke... the public loved it," he said.

Mignon was known for creating the Noudjihou rhythm and dance style, which was inspired by Benin highlife music. In January 2023, he produced "Hymnes Aux Étalons," an African Cup of Nations anthem for Burkina Faso’s national team.