Daniel Bisogno co-hosted the Mexican news show Ventaneando and passed away after experiencing complications from a liver transplant.

The news show Ventaneando released a statement on Instagram following TV host Daniel Bisogno’s death which read: “It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give.” The statement also read: “Our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September.”

The tribute from Ventaneando also read: “Ventaneando is mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always.”

TV presenter Daniel Bisogno has died at 51. Photo: bisognodaniel/Instagram | bisognodaniel/Instagram

Many fans have taken to Daniel Bisogno’s Instagram page to pay tribute to the TV host and one wrote: “Muñeco, we are going to miss you, ventaneando without you was not the same and now that I know that you are not going to return, my heart broke. I saw your first day in ventaneando and it was laughter to see you from day 1, fly high 🕊️ I am going to miss you,” whilst another wrote: “I woke up with the news that our doll has passed away and my heart is shaking💔 May you be in glory my Dani🕊️RIP”

Daniel Bisogno had an eight year old daughter Michaela, whom he shared with ex-wife Cristina Riva Palacio. According to Deadline, “Bisogno was first hospitalized in mid-2023, and after multiple medical exams, the results showed he had esophageal varicose veins, a fissure in the rectum, and COVID-19. He returned to work, and at the beginning of 2024, he returned to the hospital due to a pulmonary infection. After a few weeks, he revealed on Ventaneando that he needed a liver transplant, which he got in September of that same year.”