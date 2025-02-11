Kay McGrath and her fiancé Richard Moore were travelling around India when he died of a heart attack.

Kay McGrath, who is a former Channel Seven presenter, revealed the tragic news on Instagram and wrote: “I have some devastating news to share with you dear friends. My darling fiancé and soul mate Richard has passed away after suffering a sudden and totally unexpected heart attack in Agra, India. Local doctors did all they could to save him.

She also wrote: “The day before we’d shared such a special time at the Taj Mahal - designed to be ‘heaven on earth’ which gives me some comfort. I’ll always treasure that and all the wonderful memories we created together over many years. Richard was so loved and valued by family and friends. He leaves a huge hole in our hearts. A kind, smart, generous, wickedly funny and genuinely good man - we all miss you so much darling.

Kay McGrath and her fiancé Richard Moore were travelling around India when he died of a heart attack. Photo: thekaymcgrath/Instagram | thekaymcgrath/Instagram

“Special thanks for the outstanding love and support from Fiona and Mark Deadman, Cate and Chris Allen-Ducat, Charles Morley and the team from from @imagineholidaysaustralia , Jai from Sita Travel and the management and staff of Taj Hotel, Agra 🙏”

Following her Instagram announcement, Kay McGrath has been inundated with messages of support from friends, colleagues and fans. TV and radio host Sofie Formica wrote: “Oh Kay…I remember how excitedly Richard talked to us about this trip and all the adventures he wanted to share with you. I’m so sorry…treasure the memories made - he loved you so!❤️,” whilst TV presenter Jillian Whiting wrote: “ I keep re-reading this and hoping it’s not real. How absolutely heartbreaking 💔 All our love to you and the family. Xxx”

As well as posting the tribute to Richard Moore, Kay McGrath uploaded a video of the couple walking with other tourists towards the Taj Mahal.

Kay McGrath and Richard Moore had been engaged since 2016. In January of this year, Kay McGrath shared a photograph and caption about getting ready for her trip to India and wrote: “And now.. the packing puzzle!!! Our India journey will take us from cold to hot! I’m a packing ‘roller’ .. but it’s the shoes that are my biggest challenge! And I wanna look my best - constructive suggestions most welcome 😂”