Rolling Stones music producer Dave Jerden dies in his sleep at 75

Dave Jerden was also known for his work on Alice In Chains and Jane’s Addiction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music producer Dave Jerden’s death was confirmed by his son Bryan on Facebook. Bryan Jerden wrote: “Our father David Jerden passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday February 5th.

“It’s hard to express in words what he meant to me, my sister Michelle, and the rest of our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was larger than life and was deeply passionate about so many things, from history to science, but above all, he was a music maker. He worked with so many great artists and together they forged some very interesting and memorable musical pathways and of which I am very proud.

“We will miss his smile, his uncontrollable laughter, his mind-bending stories and great conversations. The memories will live on forever. The music will live on and so will our love. Rest well, Dad. Thanks for your love and inspiration.”

Dave Jerden’s daughter Michelle also paid tribute to him and wrote: “Today I share the news of the passing of our Father Dave Jerden. He passed away yesterday the 5th of February, peacefully in his sleep. I have so much to say but the words are hard to come.

“He was The Best Father anyone could ask for. He was our world, and My Daddy Duck. He was such an inspiration to all of us. As I always said, He was The Man, The Myth, The Legend, His Memory will live on through his unwavering Love and Care as a Father, and his contribution to the Music Industry. You’ll always be with us Daddy Duck, never a moment without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Navarro, who is a guitarist for Jane’s Addiction, took to Instagram and wrote: “Jane’s Addiction lost a very special friend this week… producer Dave Jerden. Dave produced our first two studio albums, Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual. Along with engineer @ronnie.s.champagne, Dave helped us discover our own sound through exploration rather than having his own agenda. He will be forever missed. Dave was a founding family member of the band and we wish him peace on his journey. R.I.P. Dave”.

Danny Schuler also paid tribute to Dave Jerden on Facebook and wrote: “Rest in peace Dave Jerden. Very sorry to hear @djwrong has passed. We made a record together in 1996, and I spent hours listening to his amazing stories. He was a real unique character and a brilliant record producer. Sad to see you go sir.”